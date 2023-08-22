The Land
Home/News

Stannum Park's magnificent rolling basalt hill country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Stannum Park is 401 hectares (990 acres) of rolling basalt hills in the heart of NSW's New England. Picture supplied
Stannum Park is 401 hectares (990 acres) of rolling basalt hills in the heart of NSW's New England. Picture supplied

Stannum Park is 401 hectares (990 acres) of magnificent rolling basalt hills in the heart of NSW's New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.