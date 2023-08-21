The Land
Tamworth dairy farmer receives national honour

By Newsroom
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:48am, first published 6:45am
Jersey Australia president Lisa Broad with Tamworth's Jersey Master Breeders, Brian and Vicki Wilson, Shirlinn Jerseys, Wallamore road. PIcture supplied by Jersey Australia
A Tamworth dairy family is one of 10 Australian farmers named the inaugural Jersey Elite Master Breeder at a special ceremony in Melbourne.

