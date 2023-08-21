A Tamworth dairy family is one of 10 Australian farmers named the inaugural Jersey Elite Master Breeder at a special ceremony in Melbourne.
The Master Breeder awards recognise breeding excellence over the past 20 years and farmers' commitment to the breed.
The Wilson family are the only NSW jersey breeders to be recognised, with four of the inductees are from Gippsland in eastern Victoria, four from Northern Victoria, and one from Western Victoria.
The Wilsons market their milk and cream products under the Peel Milk label, and dairy farming is in the Wilson blood, going back five generations and starting in 1918.
The dairy farm on Wallamore Road is a true family affair with Brian and Vicki, their son Todd and his wife Sarah, as well as Lindsay and Shirley Wilson all playing a part in the operation. Their dairy enjoys the rare occurrence of having three generations working together seven days a week, 365 days a year, to ensure the health of their animals and of course, their high-quality milk.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said the Master Breeder award was driven by data across the past 30 years on the cow's individual and progeny performance and would be updated yearly.
It requires breeders to have been a member of Jersey Australia for at least 20 years and to register 25 animals a year on average across those 20 years, along with producing elite brood, type and production cows and elite bulls.
The new award is part of Jersey Australia's Jersey Elite awards, recognising elite cows and bulls.
Mr Barrett said the title was something all breeders should aspire to. "It is an award they can use to promote themselves and their stud as being at the elite level of Jersey breeding in Australia," he said.
During the awards night on August 19, presentations were also made to the breeders of Jersey Elite bulls and Jersey Elite brood cows. It is expected that Master Breeder awards will be presented annually during the Jersey Australia AGM and Conference, subject to a breeder qualifying for the achievement.
Mr Barrett said the awards reflected the importance of quality breeding as Australian Jerseys continue to impact the world stage significantly.
Jersey Australia president Lisa Broad, one of the inaugural recipients alongside husband Lynton, said the title was "something everyone should strive for".
"It means you're being recognised for your continuous hard work over time.
Dairy can be a tough industry, and we sometimes get recognised for our contributions. This is an excellent way to recognise people's hard work and excellence in the breeding side of it."
The inaugural Master Breeders announced in Melbourne on August 19 are:
