AgQuip 2023, which this year celebrates 50 years, kicks off this Tuesday, August 22.
Along with its many exhibitors, an exhaustive event program, and, of course, an array of outstanding steak sandwich options, some key political figures will be on deck to discuss the agricultural sector.
This includes the big start to the big three-day event with a forum at the NSW Farmers Shed on Tuesday, at 10am.
The shed, located at site GH 24/25, will host an informal forum with federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres.
NSW Farmers has the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) on its agenda, as well as the priorities of biosecurity, workforce, sustainability and trade.
Mr Ayres said the $15 billion NRF was "at the heart of the government's plan to diversify and transform Australia's industry and economy".
"The NRF is the largest investment in manufacturing in Australian peacetime history," he said.
"Australia's product exports are dominated by raw commodities rather than value-added products.
"Australian high value AgTech leads the world - it is deployed by farmers and agribusiness here in Australia to make farms more efficient, profitable and sustainable and it is exported to customers around the world.
"The National Reconstruction Fund will make sure more of this leading edge Australian research and product development is commercialised and manufactured here in Australia, which will mean more high value technical and manufacturing jobs and investment in country towns."
The NRF is one of a range of initiatives to also be discussed at the Agri-tech Pavilion by representatives from a number of government agencies.
They include:
Mr Watt said events like AgQuip "enable industry to showcase Australia's world-renowned expertise in innovation, sustainability and research."
"Cutting-edge technology will become increasingly important for our producers to remain competitive and productive, as well as improve sustainable practices," he said.
"Technology will be key to helping solve the current and future challenges facing the agrifood sector, including the threat of pests and diseases, climate change and input costs."
NSW inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant will also be in attendance.
Mr Grant said the organisation's attendance at this year's event came at a crucial point in water compliance and enforcement across the Murray-Darling Basin.
"When you visit our site at AgQuip, you will have a chance to tell us about what your main areas of concern are, as residents of the Murray-Darling Basin," Mr Grant said.
"We use this information in conjunction with our annual community sentiment survey to determine how people feel about compliance and water management in the Murray-Darling Basin, and the basin plan, and act on those results."
The aim of the IGWC team was to speak to hundreds of people at AgQuip to see if there were particular areas of water management and compliance to prioritise.
"Half the community, that's 50pc of the basin community, said they feel governments and organisations do not work together effectively to manage water in the basin," Mr Grant said.
"I take that very seriously, so I now lead a quarterly regulatory leaders forum, where basin leaders are brought together to share ideas and collaborate on water management in the basin."
The community can visit the IGWC at site C27 at AgQuip.
As for tickets to this year's event, which runs from August 22-24, organisers aim to streamline the process at the gate, but are also offering tickets online.
The AgQuip shuttle bus will be available to help visitors navigate the car parks and site.
This free service will stop at major road junctions as well as offering a 'hail and ride' service. This means if visitors see it, they can stop it and jump on. However, this service is limited to older visitors and those with a genuine need.
Children will only be able to ride if accompanied by an adult.
