It has survived the challenges of droughts, floods and commodity price upheavals, along with the inevitable change of breeding fads and consumer taste.
But now it can add another milestone to the list, as Mullengudgery Merino Stud at Nyngan becomes a seedstock centurion.
The stud celebrated its 100 year anniversary at Nyngan Rugby Club last Friday, which saw past and present vendors honour the milestone.
"It's something to be really proud of that our family is still here and part of the landscape after such a length of time," said stud principal Tom Moxham, a third generation on the land.
"You have to adapt and constantly change as sheep change as does the science of wool."
The Moxhams purchased Beemery at Bourke at the turn of the last century, as the main station, adding Murrawombie and Mullengudgery at Nyngan. But the Great Depression saw them sell up at Bourke and move to Mullengudgery in 1927.
