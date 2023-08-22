The Grove is an outstanding 943 hectare (2330 acre) NSW Central Tableland property located in a fertile valley at the confluence of three creeks.
Offered by the Wilton family for the first time in 30 years, The Grove enjoys a high level of water security from the Grove, Byrnes and Diamond creeks, which ultimately feed into the Abercrombie River.
The picturesque and productive property is located at Triangle Flat near the historic village of Trunkey Creek, about 65km south west of Bathurst.
The Grove is currently running a self-replacing Merino flock and a herd of Hereford cattle.
The open, undulating country is complemented by open woodlands featuring magnificent box and gum trees, which provide shelter during shearing, lambing and calving.
The fertile creek flats are also excellent for fattening lambs and cattle.
There are 35 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and a laneway.
The Grove has a strong fertiliser history.
Improved pastures include phalaris, fescues, and sub and white clovers in addition to the native red and wallaby grasses and microlaena.
Native gum trees have also been planted as shelter belts and wind breaks.
In addition to the creeks, water is supplied from 34 large dams.
There are also 160 megalitres of water licences used to irrigate 11ha (27 acres) of black soil creek flats. The irrigation area is supported by a 32ML storage dam.
Forage crops comprise of lucerne and triticale and with brassicas and oats grown in previous years.
Structural improvements include a raised board, five stand shearing shed, shearers' quarters, two sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, machinery sheds, three silos, hay sheds and a silage pit.
There is also a four bedroom manager's residence and a three bedroom cottage with a two car garage, well suited to an absentee owner.
The Grove will be auctioned by Elders Emms Mooney in Bathurst on September 15.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, or Hugh Gooding, 0439 000 639, Elders.
