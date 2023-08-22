The Land
Wendy Peels off a big win in the Louth Cup aboard Valadyium for Connie Greig

By Virginia Harvey
August 22 2023 - 3:00pm
While Central Districts-based hoop William Stanley won three of the seven races, Wendy Peel was the toast of the town at the Louth Races when she rode Valadyium to victory in the feature Nutrien Walsh Hughes Don Le Lievre Memorial Louth Cup.

