While Central Districts-based hoop William Stanley won three of the seven races, Wendy Peel was the toast of the town at the Louth Races when she rode Valadyium to victory in the feature Nutrien Walsh Hughes Don Le Lievre Memorial Louth Cup.
The 5000-plus crowd gave the excited Dubbo-based jockey a cheering reception back to scale, with Valadyium's much-travelled Dubbo trainer Connie Greig also soaking up the joyous moments of victory.
"That makes it back-to-back Louth Cup wins for me," Peel said after the race.
"I won on the Rodney Robb-trained Austin in 2019."
While COVID-19 curtailed the annual Louth meeting in 2020 and 2021, last year the event was cancelled due to wet weather.
Bred by Macquarie Stud at Wellington, Valadyium, a seven-year-old mare by Snitzel sire Shamus Award, is a tough competitor with 10 wins and 14 placings from 65 starts for $150,915.
The main event was named in honour of Don Le Lierve - formerly of "Derrina", Louth - a grazier and long-time committee member and president of the Louth Turf Club, as was his wife Tess, who gave much time for the betterment of racing in the bush. Mr Le Lierve was represented by son Ben Le Lierve, Canberra, at the meeting.
Peel again set the crowd alight when she scored on another favourite Merdeka, by Animal Kingdom, in the last race which gave Greig three winners for the day.
Greig's treble began with Linden Tree, a Redoute's Choice gelding, which aptly won the Arrowfield Stud Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Linden Tree was ridden by Wellington-based William Stanley who also won on Bush Warrior, trained by his brother Daniel Stanley at Wellington, and Arlington mare Tonatrix, prepared by Narromine trainer Terry Fulwood.
The much-anticipated Louth Races also saw Dubbo-based hoop Ken Dunbar score a winning double aboard Heza Wise Guy, trained at Gilgandra by Bryan Dixon, and Money Not My God, by Headwater and trained by Wayne Collison, Narromine.
Greig went on to prepare another three winners at Cobar a week later.
While micro-share-owned racehorses have been gaining popularity in Australia, Trilogy Racing and Blue Gum Farm have joined forces with BTX Racing to include a micro-share-owned broodmare breeding program to its portfolio.
This introduction becomes the first Australian breeding program to be offered via micro-share-ownership with shares beginning at 0.01 per cent.
Residing at Blue Gum Farm in the Euroa district, Victoria, the breeding program consists of five well-related broodmares.
Don'ttelltheboss and Prosecution are two of the broodmares which were covered by Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside in 2022, while Flandersrain is in-foal to Maurice and Behaviourism and Deserved are in foal to Russian Revolution. All are foaling late August or early September.
Beginning with one horse in the Ciaron Maher stable in September 2022, BTX Racing - headed by Steve Piek - has since seen a 600pc ownership increase via its mobile platform. Its growing stable of racehorses has added more ownerships with Melbourne Cup winning trainers Gai Waterhouse and Maher.
The micro-share-owners' breeding program initiative is offering Australian broodmares to small investors, novice breeders and those with an interest in Thoroughbred breeding.
The broodmare micro-share-ownership pack offers investors a two-year ownership interest in a breeding portfolio worth $1.7 million.
World interest is assured at the dispersal of stock owned by high-flying Thoroughbred owner and breeder John Singleton.
Magic Millions Bloodstock, owned by Singo's long-time mate Gerry Harvey, will conduct an on-site auction at the veteran media marvel's Strawberry Hill Farm next week.
Scheduled to begin at 1pm on August 29 at the Mount White property, just north of Sydney, the sale consists of 57 lots including daughters and grand-daughters of celebrated matron Joie Denise and not-in-foal champion racemare More Joyous. There is also VRC Oaks winner Dear Demi and her Group 2 winning Redoute's Choice daughter Mokulua, which is in foal to champion Frankel.
