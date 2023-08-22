Hello readers, let me start by introducing myself.
My name is Keiley Noble. I was named RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever at Sydney Royal this year and I am thrilled to be a guest columnist at The Land.
I call Narromine home. I moved here seven years ago after meeting my now husband, Ross, at the famous Trangie Races.
I love Narromine. It's the perfect little town. It's got everything you need and for anything more, Dubbo is just half an hour down the road.
One of my favourite things about Narromine is our annual show ball. I don't mean to gloat, but it is honestly the best one in the state. But less about Narromine and more about me.
Like many rural women, I wear many hats.
My main job is policy officer at the Department of Regional NSW where I focus on enabling drought resilience within regional communities.
I got into this field having seen first hand the negative effects of drought and I am proud to be in this line of work.
Also, I am an authorised marriage celebrant. I get to spin stories, make a marriage official and watch people experience one of best days of their lives.
I am also a mother and wife. Any spare time I have is often consumed by balancing my six-year-old's schedule and dropping off parts and/or dinner to my farming and ag contracting husband. Just as wedding season is about to kick off for me, he is gearing up to start hay season. The juggle is real in our household but to both meet our goals we make it work.
I am the founding president of the Western Rural Connect and a chief steward at the Narromine Show. Our show is actually on next weekend if you want to check it out.
Winning the Rural Achiever (RA) competition has given me two main things in life that I didn't know I was lacking. The first, is a sense of my own identity.
Since my early 20s when I started dating Ross and we brought our daughter Ruby into the world, I have more often than not been referred to as someone's partner, someone's mum, or a part of someone's else's business.
Rarely has my own name, career, business, hobbies, interests, or achievements been an identifying or interesting point for me.
But since being recognised through RA, this has changed. This newly formed sense of identity that I have gained has taken a bit of getting used to.
I'm sure a lot of other rural women can relate to my words above.
Nonetheless, I am enjoying the experience and it's been nice to be known as my own person for the first time in a long while.
The second thing that I've come to see was lacking in my life was self-confidence.
Yes, growing up through the junior judging movement and now being a marriage celebrant, I am no stranger to a crowd with a microphone in my hand.
I posses a lot of outwards confidence that's for sure. But what's inwards, my self-confidence, well, it's certainly been running low.
I think a lot of it is to do with the above, the loss of identity that comes with being a mum and someone else's biggest cheerleader.
It's easy to invest so much support into them that you forget to give it to yourself. The RA program forced me out of my comfort zone and gave me friends, networks, mentors and a platform to lean on that has since helped me to rebuild this inner belief and confidence in myself.
As a result, ideas that I've had for a while have been put out there and have already started to gain traction, creating benefits and opportunities for others. I'll share more about one of these in particular in the future, but for now that's me and I hope you have enjoyed this insight into my life.
Applications are currently open for the Rural Achiever competition and if you are aged between 20-29 and are based in NSW, I would encourage you to apply.
Your regrets aren't what you did, but rather what you didn't do. Take opportunities and back yourself.
