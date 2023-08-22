Maitland cows with calves hit $1320 top

Quality was mixed but the prices were firm during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Greg Lidbury, Maitland, said there were 650 head offered.
"It was mostly local competition and the quality local cattle in good condition sold at a premium," Mr Lidbury said.
Weaner steers aged four to 11 months sold from $200 to $970 a head and averaged $520, while weaner heifers ranged from $200 to $800 and averaged $400.
Yearling steer prices started at $600, but hit of top of $1200 and averaged $930.
Grown steers sold from $800 to $1200 and averaged $1000.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were limited in supply and sold from $600 to $1000 and averaged $800.
The PTIC cows, aged two to eight years, ranged from $400 to $900, while joined cows attracted bids around the $480 mark.
Most of the cows with calves were young and sold from $550 to $1320 to average $880.
Rodney Sansom of Salt Ash near Port Stephens, sold the top pen of weaner steers for $970.
Adam and Jody Turner of Springhill Beef, Mount Rivers near Gresford, sold the top pen of yearling heifers for $880. The couple are well-known for producing quality organic grass-fed Angus beef. They use regenerative farming practices, focusing on soil health and improving biodiversity.
The auction was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
