Seasonal conditions impacted numbers at the Tamworth store sale on Friday, where steers topped at $1050, a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows sold to $1100.
Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association penned 2733 head for the regular store cattle sale, but numbers were restricted by rain events in the west of the state, where the bulk of the cattle had been drawn.
Even so, market reporter Stephen Adams said that most numbers still originated from the Western and North Western areas.
There were large numbers of young cattle penned, a good selection of PTIC cows and heifers, and an extensive offering of cows and calves.
Trends were cheaper with interstate buyers from Jamestown, South Australia, and Taroom and Toowoomba in Queensland. Mudgee Gunnedah and Narrabri represented the NSW competition. Backgrounders operated on many lighter cattle and processors on selected cow drafts.
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Tim Hollis, Tamworth, said after the sale, "there was a particularly good run of lightweight steers and heifers on offer".
"The general market trend compared to the last sale a fortnight ago was down," he said. "This was on the markets right across the state being lower(in prices) as well as increasing feed prices and the impact of the deteriorating season.
"We did see some rain across the region earlier in the week, but it was only five to 10 millimetres across the local area. Parts of the much dryer Upper Hunter received more, with falls between 24 and 26mm at Scone, Aberdeen and Bunnan.
"There was little buyer confidence at the sale, but this presented particularly good buyer opportunities," Mr Hollis said.
The lead of the young steers $710 to $1050/head, and the second drafts $490 to $700/head. The top-selling steers were offered on behalf of the Ray family, Gloucester, with April-weaned steers, sired by Curracabark bulls, that had been started on a forage crop.
Gall and Sons, Tycannah Station, Moree offered a draft of 200 Mosquito Creek blood steers, topped at $1050. Also selling well was a line of steers offered by the O'Brien family, Gerwa, Quambone, which made $720. Outwest Angus bulls sired the steers.
Heifer weaners $480 to $830/head, with light heifers $238 to $490/head. Tom Lyons, Parmedman, Gulargambone sold a pen of Hereford-cross heifers that made $900 and another pen of Angus cross heifers that made $860. Tycannah Station sold a pen of Angus heifers for $630, while Warragundi, Currabubula, sold some Poll Hereford heifers for $790.
Angus cows with calves sold for $950 to $1150/unit.
Justin Williamson, Williamson Rural, acting on behalf of a Niangala client, who'd received 25mm of rain earlier in the week, bought Angus cows with their first calves for $1030 for heifers as replacements for older cows.
Droughtmaster cows with calves sold to $1100/unit and Charolais combinations $550 to $790/unit. Drafts of PTIC cows made $620 to $1200/head, and PTIC heifers sold $900 to $1380.
