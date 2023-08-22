The Land
Steers top at $1050 at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 22 2023 - 11:30am
Justin Williamson paid $1030 for heifers sold by Purtle Plevey Agencies at Tamworth store sale last Friday. The heifers were bought for a Niangala client as replacements for older cows. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney.
Seasonal conditions impacted numbers at the Tamworth store sale on Friday, where steers topped at $1050, a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows sold to $1100.

