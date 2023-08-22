Nimble on-shore research and development is exactly the kind of value-added push that is being supported by Federal Labor's manufacturing fund which aims to work with private investment to tap into a potential $30b. The aim is to build new factories in places like Dubbo and Tamworth. Within the fund are allocations of $3b for green metals, clean energy and agricultural methane reduction. A further $1b will be invested in robotics and artificial intelligence and the same again for advanced manufacturing including agricultural and food processing while $500m will be reserved for agriculture, forestry, fisheries food and fibre.