US yield movements continued to be the centre of focus last week for equity and bond investors around the world.
The US 10-year yields rose by 10.2 bps over the week and reached as high as 4.34 per cent.
The movement was more subdued on Friday and ended the week with 4.25pc but resumed higher on Monday and climbed back to 4.34pc.
The market is now pricing in 114bps worth of cuts by the end of 2024 compared to the expectation of 129bps from the week before.
S&P500 was flat on Friday and down 2.1pc last week but opened the week higher by 0.7pc.
NASDAQ increased by 1.6pc on Monday with Nvidia up almost 7pc.
Over the weekend, People's Bank of China and financial market regulators met with banking executives and discussed the concerns over deteriorating economic outlook in China.
The meeting emphasised the importance of boosting loans in the economy and adjusting policies for home mortgages.
Following the meeting, the one-year loan prime rate in China, which is used as a benchmark for most corporate and household debts, was cut by 10 bps which was below the expectation of a 15bps decrease.
The five-year rate, which is used as a benchmark for mortgage, remained unchanged instead of a 15bps cut expected by the market.
In Australia, NAB has released its Q2 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business update on supply chain conditions.
Supply chain issues continued to moderate with less supply chain disruptions expected for most SME businesses.
Looking ahead, SMEs believe the supply chain conditions will improve the most in construction, transport and storage.
On the other hand, labour shortages remain problematic for SMEs in Q2 as one in three SMEs reported labour shortage as a ''very significant'' issue in the past three months.
The unemployment rate is stable at 3.6pc, driving strong wage growth over the past year.
The number of job vacancies for Q2 fell slightly by 2pc, down 10pc from the peak in mid-2022.
With the increasing inflow of skilled migrants, some industries may gradually improve their hiring outlook, but others may still need some time before seeing a significant improvement in recruitment challenges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.