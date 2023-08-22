With the forecast of a dry summer looming across parts of the state, sheep producers have taken a more conservative approach with finished trade lambs less than 26 kilograms becoming few and far between.
Nutrien Tamworth agent Scott Simshauser said protein sources had been at the front of mind for producers who were starting to feel the dry.
"Protein is short whether it is in the ground or silos so people have lost their appetite for risk given there is no reward," he said.
"Some producers who run sheep and cattle have decided to get their cattle through but sacrifice their sheep because there is no clear way forward.
"Producers are really thinking about where they want to use their protein and I predict that the issue is going to be the number of quality prime stock coming out of this dry period."
Mr Simshauser said the trade market was firm at Monday's lamb sale, however remained in a holding pattern that doesn't seem to be advancing.
"Buyers have indicated no change in their demand or attitude, although if the lambs are healthy and fresh, the market is very firm, but if there are any sign of dryness in the wool or skin we're seeing some price discounts," he said.
Wagga Regional Livestock principal Isaac Hill said the Wagga market was firm to $5 to $8 dearer last Thursday with the better quality bringing a bigger lift.
"We're getting a lot of heavy lambs that have excellent coverage, but finding those proper trade weights with the same cover has been more limited," Mr Hill said.
"There are plenty of 23kg to 26kg lambs that are unfinished, therefore the competition in that premier trade category is more limited.
"We've also seen a real stand off of old lambs that are showing too woolly...there has been a pull back because I believe they're not getting any money for them."
Mr Hill also said the area would launch into spring with a full profile of moisture however people had been apprehensive with the forecast of a drier season.
"The local's conservative approach is showing as they're not confident to take advantage of the current season for the reason that they need to preserve what feed they have or need to make in preparation for a dry time."
It has been a similar story in Dubbo for Plasto and Company agent Aaron O'Leary who said the trade lambs held a shade softer to the new season lambs at the sale on Monday.
"People have done a job that is expensive but it is not adding up to finish the lambs anymore, and we're seeing this across the board," he said.
"With the price of grain, shearing and drenches outweighing itself at the moment, I think this will have an affect on next year's lambs coming through not finished or good enough for buyers."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
