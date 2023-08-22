Glenmorgan Angus welcomed more than 49 registered bidders at their eighth on-property sale with not a spare seat around the selling ring.
The packed house saw the Northern Tablelands-based stud sell 66 from 76 yearling angus bulls to a top of $40,000 and an average of $9385.
Results were up from last year's top of $24,000 but down on the $11,325 average. Eight bulls were purchased online with the remaining 58 bought in person.
American based sire Baldridge SR Goalkeeper led the charge for the sale, which ended in Jeff Holzwart of Bauhinia Park Angus, Emerald, Qld paying $40,000 for the sale topping bull, Glenmorgan Goalkeeper Man T235.
The Queensland-based return buyer of 10 years for Glenmorgan Angus will use the top bull's genetics on both their dual owned properties in Glen Innes and Emerald.
The 596 kilogram yearling angus bull registered a 42 centimetre scrotal, 112 square centimere eye muscle area with a -7.9 gestation length estimated breeding value and was the sole purchase for Mr Holzwart.
Second highest selling bull Glenmorgan Goalkeeper Man T240 sold for $20,000 to return buyer of four years Michael Campbell from Wirribilla Farms, Walcha.
"Because Walcha is basalt country it's very important for any bull that we purchase to have good feet and he had a great set," Mr Campbell said.
"We run our own self replacing herd with over 2000 cows a year and generally buy off different angus studs from across the New England area which suit our environment." he said.
Bundoran Station, Richmond, Qld bought six bulls to average $9333.
Geroma Partnership, Tenterfield bought four bulls to average $9000.
Clematis Pastoral Company, Arcadia Valley, Qld continued their trend of purchasing northern New South Wales bulls with 10 yearling angus bulls to average $6500.
Ben Whelan from Liston Cattle Company, Oakvale purchased four bulls to average $11,500.
The sale was covered by Ray White Rural Guyra/Armidale with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
