Field day season has returned, and it's good to be able to get out to these highlights of the agricultural calendar, starting just down the road from me at Gunnedah this week for Ag Quip.
Aside from the great steak sandwiches and the chance to chat with old mates about the latest contraption, it's good to be able to speak with farmers about what matters most to them.
Not long ago we attended the Bush Summit, and like many winter engagements it involved speaking with politicians and listening to various experts - but I believe it's even more important to get some 'ground truths' and solutions. There's no better way than getting people and tech together in a paddock.
Take, for instance, the arguments we've been having about Free Trade Agreements and the European Union. The theoreticians would tell us that there's billions of dollars' worth of trade opportunities if we sign a deal with the EU, but just as the winemakers and dairy processors have complained about things like 'prosecco' and 'fetta', our farmers are concerned about what that will mean for them in practical terms.
This is why it's so important for us to not only be active in Macquarie Street, or in Canberra, but also to be active in Gunnedah, Henty, and Orange.
As advocates we need to stand up for our members and our industry more broadly, and make sure that the decision makers don't solely base their decisions on a few spreadsheets, but hear solutions from the people who actually grow food and fibre for a living.
The notion that Europe - a collection of countries that pays farmers NOT to produce - should tell our farmers what they should or should not do, is laughable.
Boffins in Brussels are even more disconnected from the reality of Australian farming than our own domestic theoreticians. We produce healthy, world-leading plants and animals, and do so without subsidies.
So please stop and say g'day at the next field day and tell us what you think the 'experts' ought to know.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.