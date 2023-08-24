The Land
Make yourself known to NSW Farmers during the field days

August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Xavier Martin, NSW Farmers president at 2023 AgQuip in Gunnedah, Photo: supplied
Field day season has returned, and it's good to be able to get out to these highlights of the agricultural calendar, starting just down the road from me at Gunnedah this week for Ag Quip.

