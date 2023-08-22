The Land
First Benchmark son sells for $36,000 at 2023 3R bull sale

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
August 23 2023 - 4:30am
With the top priced bull are auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders studstock, 3R's Tony Haggarty and Geoff Birchnell, and Scott Simshauser, Ray White Rural. Picture by Denis Howard
The first Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 son sold in Australia topped the prices at $36,000 for the second annual 3R stud bull and commercial female sale held on farm at Goonoo Goonoo Station on Tuesday.

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

