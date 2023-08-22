The first Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 son sold in Australia topped the prices at $36,000 for the second annual 3R stud bull and commercial female sale held on farm at Goonoo Goonoo Station on Tuesday.
The sale offered 45 bulls, selling 42 for a clearance of 93 per cent, at an average $10,595.
Nine pens of commercial pregnancy tested in calf heifers were offered, all selling with a $2000 top and at an average of $1607 per head.
A successful sire in the United States, Mill Brae Benchmark 9016's first progeny sold on our shores, 3RLS New Standard T112, stole the show, securing top priced lot by a whopping $12,000 from the next best, and was purchased by Koojan Hills Angus, Albany, Western Australia.
Out of 3RLS Undine R036, 3RLS New Standard T112 showed some very good estimated breeding values measured via the Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation.
The 11 and half month old bull was in the top three per cent for eye muscle area, top 9pc for rump fat, top 15pc rib fat, calving ease daughter and milk, top 20pc in 400-day growth and retail beef yield, and top 25pc in calving ease direct and gestation length.
Koojan Hills Angus' Chris Metcalfe said that 3RLS New Standard T112's phenotype stood out for him and he was also impressed by the bulls genetics.
Koojan Hills run an Angus seedstock operation as well as a commercial herd aimed at Supermarkets.
"He's destined for the seedstock herd and will be used predominantly in younger cattle," Mr Metcalfe said.
"We'll definitely use him heavily over heifers and strategically through the other younger cattle."
Second top priced lot honours were shared between 3RLS Long Range S069, purchased by Colly Creek Pastoral, Willow Tree, and 3RLS Discovery T031, purchased by Scarbah Grazing, Delungra.
Volume buyer was Camm Agricultural Group, Queensland, who bought seven bulls.
Co-owner at 3R, Geoff Birchnell was happy with the sale.
"Being a second sale it's always one of those ones where you have got to work and build on from the last one,' he said.
"Obviously the state of the industry's not quite what it was last year, but I think that was a very solid second sale and something we can work off definitely.
"We work really hard on breeding these cattle for the commercial cattlemen and consistency is a large part of that.
"So from the first bull to the last, we tried to keep the type in our cattle very similar."
Mr Birchnell said the top priced lot was a standout.
"He is the first Mill Brae Benchmark son to be sold in Australia," he said.
"And Benchmark is a bull that has done a tremendous amount of good in the US.
"3RLS New Standard T112 is phenotypically very strong, has very strong maternal lines behind him, and we think he's going to be an absolute stud sire."
The sale was conducted by Elders Tamworth and was interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
