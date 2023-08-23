South Australian stud Mulloorie Merino and Poll Merino, Brinkworth, has been recognised as the 2023 Rabobank Australian Supreme Merino ram.
The award was announced following two days of judging at the Merino National Show and Sale at Dubbo this week.
The winner was selected from the grand champion ram from each state.
Langdene Merino stud, Dunedoo, represented NSW. Glenara travelled from Dunkeld, Victoria, while Queensland was represented by Wilgunya Merino stud, Dirranbandi, Qld.
Mulloorie was also recognised with the supreme exhibit of the show, following success in the strong wool classes.
When judging the supreme exhibit, the judges agreed unanimously that the ram was an outstanding type.
The five judges were Phillip Carlon, Queenlee Merino stud, Salisbury Plains, Warren Russell, Melrose, Nurrabiel, Vic, Patrick Millear, Stud Park South Merinos, Willaura, Vic, Brennan O'Keefe, Tootha, Walgett, and Tony Brooks, Collinsville, Hallett, SA.
The event drew good competition across the superfine, fine, fine/medium, medium and strong classes, with judging commencing on Tuesday for the March-shorn rams and ewes, with August-shorn classes judged on Wednesday and followed by the ram sale.
The schools' competition was also held, and included the largest wether trial in Australia, along with junior judging events
More to come.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
