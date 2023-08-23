There was increased numbers of visitors through the gates at AgQuip on day two as patrons made the most of beautiful weather.
Once again, The Land had a number of people down at the AgQuip site on Wednesday, August 23.
They snapped a bunch of photos. Check them all out below to see if you notice anyone in the gallery you know.
Plenty has been happening during the first two days of AgQuip with announcements and news galore.
Federal Labor's assistant minister for manufacturing and trade, senator Tim Ayres, spruiked his party's plans for industry saying investment in the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund was the greatest push by any government since World War Two.
