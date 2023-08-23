Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
The red meat industry needs a united front to address misinformation about climate change and nutrition, a prominent meat scientist says. Dr Rod Polkinghorne gave his address as part of a field day hosted by Royalla Shorthorns in Yeoval. He spoke about his involvement in the 2022 Dublin Summit, which led to a declaration by 1100 scientists about the value of meat for human consumption.
Sesame has been flagged as an alternative crop to cotton that works in with paddock rotations. AgriVentis Technologies technical operations manager Andrew McDonald was one of a number of speakers at the Crop Consultants Australia annual conference in Narrabri. He says sesame has been identified as a potential high growth industry.
Labor has backed down on its call to ban all land clearing by the next election. The Labor Environmental Action Network had argued that land clearing had to be banned to retain European market access, but the motion that was passed by party delegates did not mention clearing and focused entirely on logging.
In-person buying has been the preferred method since bull sales have kicked off, with agents reporting that crowds have been very strong at sales as well as field days and other events. Buyers seem to be enjoying getting out and about both for the social aspect following the COVID years and for a chance to see bulls in the flesh.
