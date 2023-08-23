Majority of the 1400 head of cattle yarded at the Coonamble special store sale will head north with a few pens set to stay in the local area.
Halcroft and Bennett agent David Thompson, Coonamble, said the sale attracted buyers from Tamworth, Gunnedah, Dubbo and the local region.
"We were happy with the sale considering what has been happening with the cattle market," he said.
"A lot of the cattle came off the road as they had done their time so they were in very strong store condition.
"The female cattle sold very well, especially the ones that had a bit of weight but the weaners were a little bit harder.
"We haven't had a store sale here for about 12 months, but it was very comparable to other store sales in the region."
Weaner steers sold from $300 to a top of $500, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $270 to $380.
Yearling steers sold from $600 to $950 and yearling heifers ranged from $400 to $605.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $600 to $705.
Les Trindlle, Four Mile Venture, Coonamble sold a line of 100 angus steers for $950 a head to top the sale.
In total Mr Trindlle sold 1000 head of Angus Charolais cross mix sex yearlings that have been on stock pasture for several months.
"It is too dry up here, the stock routes are chopping out and they're buggered," he said.
"I've been on the road for over two years, so these cattle were born and bred out there.
"We've been carting water out to the route every day for the other 1000 head I have, so we're praying for rain at the moment."
The same vendor also sold a pen of 28 PTIC cows joined to an Outwest Angus bull, six to seven month in calf for $680 and 67 Angus heifers for $620 a head.
Hugh and Jane Johnston, Pilliga road, sold seven Charolais steers for $620 and 13 Angus steers for $675. The same vendor also sold 13 Charolais heifers for $545.
Joe and Tanya Smith, Coonamble, sold a pen of ten Angus steers for $650 and a further ten Angus cross steers for $525.
Women Pastoral, Warren, sold a pen of 13 Angus steers for $610 and a further 20 Angus steers for $560.
Adam and Rowena Macrae, Walgett road, sold 25 Charolais Santa Angus cross heifers for $390 and an a pen of 29 Angus heifers for $360.
Sam & Matilda Taylor, Gulargambone sold five Angus steers for $590 and three Angus heifers for $540.
David Nichols, Quambone, sold five lighter Hereford steers for $280 and 14 Angus steers for $385.
The sale was conducted by Halcroft and Bennett, and Brien AJF and Sons, both from Coonamble.
Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au
