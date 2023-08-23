The Land
Coonamble hits $950 for Angus steers

August 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Les Trindlle, Four Mile Venture, Coonamble, sold a line of 100 angus steers for $950 a head to top the Coonamble special store sale. Picture by Elka Devney
Majority of the 1400 head of cattle yarded at the Coonamble special store sale will head north with a few pens set to stay in the local area.

