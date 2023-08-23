Sale sheds are full and plenty of conversations are being had in bull pens as steak sandwiches also walk out the door.
That's what sales across the state are looking like, with in-person attendance being the preferred method of buying this year.
One of the driving forces behind this for producers is being able to see the bull in the flesh and make decisions off what they see on the day.
Harden cattle producer, Bill Lenehan, Inverlochie, supported this and said for his family's Angus breeding operation, they were looking for a sire to breed their own bulls.
"We're big on breeding types," Mr Lenehan said.
"We always look at them and if we can't get there, we will buy them on AuctionsPlus."
Phil Redding, Alto Rural, Dunedoo, also said that he prefers to attend sales to see the animals up close and in-person.
After recently purchasing the top-priced bull at the Hobbs Livestock and Merit inaugural bull sale for $36,000, Mr Redding said once he had seen the bull in the flesh, the plan was to bring him home.
"A photo and a video does not do an animal justice, it doesn't matter what animal it is, whether it's a sheep or a chook," Mr Redding said.
"It can be little things you can't see in the photos, such as the claw set."
Elders stud stock agent Paul Jameson said people were still acquiring bulls this year and the crowds had been good.
While there hasn't necessarily been any great increase in registered buyers at the sale, the attendance was certainly more noticeable post-COVID lockdowns.
"I think people are taking the opportunity to get around this year and to see what's on offer," he said.
"At any event really, whether it be agriculture related or not, the number of people that are going to these things these days are just extraordinary,
"Whether it's music events, agricultural events, field days, anything at all, people just seem to be out and about."
Nutrien stud stock agent Brad Wilson said while he hasn't had any spring sales yet, he's had sales in the autumn and has found more people attending.
"I think it's more of they do want to see the animals in the flesh and have a look at the whole draft of that program," he said.
"We've got a lot smarter with our marketing with AuctionsPlus, but nothing's better than getting your hands on them in the sheep game and looking through the whole draft."
