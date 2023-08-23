The Land
Spring bull sales dominated by in-person buying

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated August 24 2023 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
Discussions in the bull pens around what bulls to purchase, with the trends towards people wanting to get out and about to not only attend bull sales but any other events also such as field days.
Sale sheds are full and plenty of conversations are being had in bull pens as steak sandwiches also walk out the door.

