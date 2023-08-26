Ask the Palmer family why their Dorpers are thriving and they will tell you it's their environment.
Third generation Ivanhoe grazier, Tom Palmer, and wife, Beck, operate Girrawheen Pastoral Company over two properties and have been running Dorper's since 2005.
Running a large Dorper flock on their 56,680 hectare aggregation, the Palmers have ten different set joinings over the two places, resulting in lamb marking about every six weeks. They also run a small herd of Angus cattle.
Purchasing the top priced Dorper ram at last year's Dorper Sheep Society of Australia (DSSA) National sale in Dubbo, the Palmer's paid $25,000 for Dell Mufasa, owned by Jean and Moozie van Niekerk, their daughter, Andrea and her husband, Ryan Vagg, of Dell Dorper and African Dumisa White Dorper studs at Moama.
The Palmer's also purchased the $4400 top priced ewe at last year's National sale from Dell Dorpers, and have been buying top end rams and ewes at Dell's on-farm sale as well as privately for several years.
Mrs Palmer said they would be attending the National sale in Dubbo, and would be looking again for quality.
"We will be looking for something like Mufasa with his muscle tone, length and height, as well as good feet. Our ewes are just starting to lamb which will be Mufasa's second drop of lambs since we purchased him," she said.
"We use the BreedELITE sheep management system and then we get the DNA tested in Western Australia through Xytovet to determine his progeny."
Mrs Palmer said Mufasa was a great investment, as they currently produced their own flock rams, and he was their new bloodline.
"We started producing our own flock rams about four years ago, and have used rams from Dell, Dust'n Rain, at Pooncarie, and Amarula from Gravesend," she said.
Producing fat lambs annually, the Palmers sell predominantly into Victorian abattoirs as well as through AuctionsPlus.
"It would be great if the market came back up as prices have dropped to almost half, which affects our bottom line," she said.
Mrs Palmer said Dorpers suited their rangeland country, and they had a good season receiving 180mm of rain since January.
