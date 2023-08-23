Watasanta of Tamworth have bought their top selling bull of $42,500 from the studs 15th on-property sale a one way ticket to the sunshine state.
Queensland buyers were out in force at the sale with 35 registered bidders in attendance and over half were based north of the border.
The family operated stud sold 38 from 41 Santa Gertrudis bulls to a top of $42,500 with an average of $12,429. Black Santa Cattle Company operated by Jack Watson, the son of Watasanta stud principal Neil Watson sold in-conjunction at the sale and sold 13 from 15 Black Santa bulls to a top of $12,000 and averaged $7616. At the conclusion of the sale, 36 from 63 PTIC Santa Gertrudis heifers sold for an average of $1,000.
From the sale results, Watasanta has achieved the highest average and clearance rate of the Santa Gertrudis breed for 2023 to date in new south wales.
Results were slightly up on last years top of $40,000 but back on the $15,756 average from 37 bulls.
It was the first time new agents Grant Daniel Long, Goondiwindi conducted the sale with Mark Duthie and Peter Brazier sharing the auctioneering duties.
Top selling bull of $42,500 was Watasanta Tim Tam 2958 (PP) to Liz Allen from Forset Park Santa Gertrudis, Blackall Qld.
The two year old weighed in at 866 kilograms with the bulls dam Watasanta 2431 having 3 progeny being 100pc classified from the past five years.
It was the northern based studs sole purchase from the sale.
The second highest selling bull for $24,000 was Watasanta Touchdown 2878 (PP) to Torres Park Grazing Co, Augathella Qld.
With biggest scrotal measurement in the sale draft at 45 centimeters the two year old was described in the catalogue as having a true Santa sires head, heavy boned, large testicles and a slick coat.
Torres Park Grazing, Augathella Qld bought 6 bulls to average $14,000.
Grant Pastoral Company, Pallal purchased 4 bulls to average $9000.
Ken and Alex Sorensen, Winton Qld bought 4 bulls to average $13,125.
Grassbrook Pty Ltd, Manilla purchased all 36 PTIC Santa Heifers at an $1,000 average.
"We have picked up a large amount of new buyers this year." said stud principal Neil Watson.
"Theirs a big spread on the bulls, some going just down the road from the gates while others going up past Winton and Longreach in Queensland."
"I believe what producers were chasing today was getting back to where Santa Gertrudis cattle used to be and that's bulls with good heads, alot of bone, depth and flank." he said.
