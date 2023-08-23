The family operated stud sold 38 from 41 Santa Gertrudis bulls to a top of $42,500 with an average of $12,429. Black Santa Cattle Company operated by Jack Watson, the son of Watasanta stud principal Neil Watson sold in-conjunction at the sale and sold 13 from 15 Black Santa bulls to a top of $12,000 and averaged $7616. At the conclusion of the sale, 36 from 63 PTIC Santa Gertrudis heifers sold for an average of $1,000.

