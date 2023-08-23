The Land
Watasanta top bull on its way to the sunshine state.

Andy Saunders
Updated August 23 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
Jack, Tom, Meg, Rosalie and Neil Watson of Watasanta, Tamworth with the top priced selling bull of $42,500 Watasanta Tim Tam 2958 (PP).
Watasanta of Tamworth have bought their top selling bull of $42,500 from the studs 15th on-property sale a one way ticket to the sunshine state.

