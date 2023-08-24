Two men have died in separate crashes on the morning of Thursday, August 24.
One crash occurred in the Central West and the other on the South Coast.
The accident in the Central West involved a truck and happened at roughly 4.20am.
Emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway, Neurea, south of Wellington, after a truck left the road and crashed before catching alight, trapping the driver.
Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
However, the driver, a man aged in his 30s, was declared deceased.
Orana Mid-Western police officers have established a crime scene with the highway closed in both directions and local traffic diversions in place.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Another man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the South Coast.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, about 15 kilometres north of Moruya, after reports of a crash just before 6am.
A Holden Colorado ute was reportedly travelling north when it lost control and rolled.
The driver and sole occupant - a 25-year-old man - died at the scene.
South Coast police officers have established a crime scene and the highway remains closed with local traffic diversions in place.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
