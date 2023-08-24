QUALITY was rewarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1470 a head.
A total of 1081 cattle were yarded and Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said the sale was tough, although no tougher than other sales in the area.
"It's tough everywhere," he said.
Despite this there were positives out of the sale as Mr Unthank said good lines of steers sold well and cows with calves were about where was expected, however heifers were cheaper than the last fortnight's sale.
"Overall everything held up well," he said.
Mr Unthank said generally the quality was good and it was the higher quality runs which held up, including a feature run of 160 Herefords from Robert Reid, Howlong.
"You couldn't fault the quality in them," he said.
Heading into spring Mr Unthank said they would be seeing more weight on the cattle, however he was not sure whether this would help prices.
"I think we will have to wait well into next year to see some kind of movement in the job," he said.
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms typically made $420 to $885, while those in the 280kg to 400kg range made $645 to $1200 and heavier steers weighing more than 400kg sold for $1080 to $1470.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg mostly made $390 to $600, while those weighing 280kg to 400kg typically sold for $580 to $1040 and heavier heifers more than 400kg sold for $1030 to $1200.
Cows with calves sold for $820 to $1900.
The 60 top of the Hereford steers, 14 to 16 months, from Robert Reid, "Chudleigh", Howlong, weighed 468kg, and made $1470. Other pens included 20, 460kg, sold for $1350 and another 20, 425kg, made $1230.
Mr Reid, along with his son Scott and grandson Lucas, said it had taken time to breed his cattle, which have Mawarra and Sugarloaf blood, as good as they are now.
Having had good rainfall and an excellent season he said the steers had been on good tucker - lucerne, then a rye grass mixture.
"They've had cream in their diet," he said.
Mr Reid said he was happy with how they sold on the day's sale.
Gumpola Station, Packsaddle, sold six Angus steers with Rennylea and Pathfinder blood, 381kg, for $1110.
A line of 10 Angus/Simmental steers with Brewer blood, 333kg, from R Loffler, Sandy Creek, sold for $1065.
Casagrande, Ovens, sold five Angus steers with Jarobee blood, 347kg, for $1050. The same vendor sold another six Angus steers, 304kg, for $995.
A line of 10 Angus steers, 315kg, from R Vinge, Berringama, sold for $1040.
In the heifers Phillip Ried, Tallangatta, sold four Angus heifers, 469kg, for $1200.
A line of 23 Angus heifers, 388kg, from P and C Headon, Hay, sold for $1000. The same vendor sold 12 Charolais-cross heifers, 376kg, for $1000.
Grealy Farming, Wodonga, sold three Angus cows with calves for $1900.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
