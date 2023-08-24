Angus bulls sold to a top of $45,000 during the Gilmandyke annual on-property spring sale at Kangaroobie near Orange on Thursday.
Gilmandyke general manager Wade Peatman said there were plenty of local buyers and return clients at the sale.
He said there was also quite a bit of inquiry from people who had not previously bought Gilmandyke bulls and many of them made purchases during the auction.
Gilmandyke stud manager Peter McNamara noted the number of buyers from Angus studs was also up on past years.
To complement the full shed of people in attendance, there was also solid competition from online buyers right across the auction.
Bowyer and Livermore director Todd Clements said the bids from online came from 70 different registered potential buyers.
A total of 112 bulls of various ages were offered and 105 sold at auction to an overall average of $10,771.
Breaking down the results, 22 yearling bulls averaged $9091 and topped at $45,000; 46 18-month-old bulls averaged $11,978 and topped at $40,000; and 37 two-year-old bulls averaged $10,270 and topped at $30,000.
A quality line of 20 stud heifers also went under the hammer for an average of $5525 and top of $20,000.
Plus, 10 pens of 10 commercial pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold for an average of $2460 a head and top of $3000.
The top priced bull, at $45,000, was 12-month-old Gilmandyke Pacific T265, who was bought by ABS Australia and Partner with Annie Pumpa from Table Top doing the bidding.
Pacific was by Sterling Pacific 904 from Gilmandyke Emillesque M9. He tipped the scales at 497 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres.
First-time buyer at Gilmandyke, Phil Redding of Alto Rural at Dunedoo, paid $40,000 for the second top-priced bull, Gilmandyke Prime Minister T109.
The 18-month-old was by Dunoon Prime Minister P758 from Gilmandyke Eutesca P331 and weighed 722kg with a scrotal circumference of 43cm.
The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore, with Nick Fogarty as auctioneer and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
