What a difference a couple of millimetres of rain can make.
Brett Moody's paddocks at Wilga, Hermidale, west of Nyngan, (pictured above) were planted in the same week just five kilometres apart.
The only difference was that one received 4.5 millimetres of rain just after sowing, while the other had 1.5mm, which now means one paddock of knee-high crop and one paddock of patchy crop.
"Amazing what a (difference a) bit of rain can make," Mr Moody said.
Mr Moody said the sowing rainfall between May 2 and 8 was 15mm, however, he usually needs 20mm to 30mm to "wet it up" and get a good planting.
"We just didn't get the opportunity," he said.
February and March brought no rainfall and there was a dry period after that where the paddocks "just got harder on top".
"Then we had 15mm of rain at the end of April and it was now or never, so we rolled the dice and put a little bit in, and ever since there has been 5mm here and 2mm there," he said.
That 15mm of rain was the turning point for Mr Moody.
"We had planned on a couple of paddocks being left out for long fallow as there was pretty heavy stubble on them from last year's big season," he said.
"But as it turned out the paddocks were where the rain fell, so all of a sudden we thought we don't want to waste the moisture we've got.
"That was one thing we changed on the go, we got the contractor in and got the crop in."
This season he has planted 1300 hectares of barley (maximus) and 900ha of wheat (Lancer for fresh seed and Reliant) - a third of what is normally sown.
Since then he has undertaken in-crop spraying to "tidy up" the broadleaf weeds in the barley and he has finished a month of fallow spraying on all the country that's not in crop.
"We've actually gone in with some different chemicals for residual control for hard to kill weeds like fleabane, sowthistle and windmill grass. They have been the big three over the last few summers," he said.
"With our agronomist, we have come up with a strategy to eliminate being in the tractor all the time spraying and we've put down residual chemical."
He said this year's sowing was off the back of three above average years - and this season was shaping up to be below average.
Last year, he harvested just under four tonnes a hectare for barley, 3.2t/ha wheat and 2t/ha canola.
The long-term average for wheat was around 1.5t/ha, but with "still a long way to the finish line" he said they desperately needed rain a couple of weeks ago.
"If we don't see another rain between now and harvest (end of October), it's going to be pretty hard," Mr Moody said.
"We need rain now and September rain to finish it, but at the moment it's not looking like it."
And even though his property has recorded 140mm of rain so far this year, compared to 115mm for the entire year in 2019, there were concerns they were heading back to dry.
"It's not quite as dry as 2019, but that was off the back of 2017/18, which were well below average years," he said.
"It is just how the cycles go. But it's fresh in the mind, it was only four years ago when we were in drought.
"So I think a lot of people have come out of the dry period and put more reserves aside, they have prepared a bit better as it's so fresh in the memory banks."
Mr Moody has put aside 1200 tonnes of lupins as part of his drought strategy and it was fetching as high as $1000/t in dry times.
But he said many farmers did not get the opportunity to plant in the region.
"The area is right back, and not because people didn't want to plant, they weren't given the opportunity to get it in," he said.
