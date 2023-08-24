The Land
Bogan Shire Council gives town medical lifeline

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
Bogan Shire Mayor Glen Neill loves that the medical centre will be the council's legacy for Nyngan. Picture by Samantha Townsend.
Six years ago when the last remaining doctor was about to hang up their stethoscope at Nyngan, the town saw a lifeline from a place you'd least expect.

Local News

