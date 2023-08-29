The Land
Home/News

Sundown Pastoral Co and Hiringa Energy commit to low carbon ag

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:41am, first published August 29 2023 - 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sundown Pastoral Co Owner David Statham at the first stage of the project, Wathagar Gin, near Moree. Picture by Elka Devney
Sundown Pastoral Co Owner David Statham at the first stage of the project, Wathagar Gin, near Moree. Picture by Elka Devney

The next chapter of low carbon agriculture has begun with an integrated solar energy operation that will produce hydrogen and ammonia set to be installed at one of Australia's largest cotton producing properties, Keytah, near Moree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.