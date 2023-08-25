The Land
Inspector-general of water compliance

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Amid this week's announcement from federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan deadline would be extended to 2027, the inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant has said more water resource plans (WRPs) need to be approved for the system to be fair for all.

