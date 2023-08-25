Amid this week's announcement from federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan deadline would be extended to 2027, the inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant has said more water resource plans (WRPs) need to be approved for the system to be fair for all.
Mr Grant said that despite NSW coming along in "leaps and bounds" since he took charge two years ago, there was still a lot of work to do if the MDBA plan was going to be fair for everyone.
"From where they were, NSW has progressed a long way in the compliance setting," he said.
"Where it's behind the eight ball is the water resource plans.
"NSW need to get them approved and they're on the path now.
"I have confidence new Water Minister Rose Jackson has the intent to get that right.
"Before we came about, there were zero WRPs accredited in NSW.
"Since I made my speech at River Reflections in June 2022, NSW has certainly changed and now has five accredited WRPs out of the 20.
"And they're on the pathway to get a lot of the others accredited now, which is positive. Long overdue, but positive."
Mr Grant said that when it came to illegal water issues, there were some serious misconceptions.
"Our first challenge was actually getting a benchmark of what was real and what was perceived," he said.
"We got Des Pearson to do an audit of all states and we published that report.
"The reality didn't match the perception that there was water theft happening everywhere.
"We've certainly learned that it's probably a smaller number of companies or offenders taking water, but the scale of what they're taking is the problem.
"Then each of the jurisdictions across the basin approach that on a risk basis.
"It doesn't mean that a single farmer's not stealing water. They might be deliberately or they might be just because of bad management, apathy, and that sort of stuff.
"But willful, deliberate, large scale water theft is being committed by fewer people than is perceived."
Mr Grant acknowledged that metering compliance was still an issue but making an honest effort to become compliant was taken into account.
"The state set the compliance target themselves and it's called the compliance compact," he said.
"NSW set very ambitious targets in a very short time frame which is being impacted by the lack of duly qualified people available out there.
"I think they're having a revisit to try and get that into more realistic alignment for success."
