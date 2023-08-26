Hardigreen Park Zahara S126 is on his way north after selling for the top price at the Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis Bull and Female Sale at Wallabadah, near Tamworth.
The son of Watasanta On The Money 2543 was bought by the Oakdale Santa Gertrudis stud, Chinchilla, Queensland, for $22,000 at the sale on Tuesday, August 22.
The bull was part of the sale, which included guest vendor Walmona Santa Gertrudis, Coolah, where 19 of 28 bulls sold at auction. A further four bulls then sold afterward.
The sale average was $8086.
The sale topper was described as a "big, strong bull with good muscling" by Hardigreen Park's Col Patterson and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +16 carcase weight, +49 mature cow weight and +1.0 scrotal size.
"I thought he was a true stud sire and I'm glad to see he went into a stud herd where he hopefully gets the chance to do something for the breed and industry," Mr Patterson said of Zahara S126.
Hardigreen Park cleared 17 of 19 bulls overall with the second top-priced bull, Hardigreen Park Zodiac S40 selling for $19,000.
The bull, out of Diamond H Valuer V159, had EBVs of +3.7 eye muscle area, +11 carcase weight and +31 mature cow weight.
Currawilla, Farrars Creek, Queensland, was the volume buyer of the sale.
Currawilla bought six bulls for $5000 a head.
Meanwhile, Walmona's bulls sold to a top of $13,000 with Walmona Denver S2, by Elgin Downs A25, being bought by FH and MM Blackwell, Rylstone, near Mudgee.
Denver had EBVs of +0.7 birth weight, +11 mature cow weight and +4 carcase weight.
Walmona's Michael Doering said he "a very correct bull".
"Probably one of the most correct bulls I've seen lately and just a soft, easy doing calf," Mr Doering said.
"He was always fat, almost from the day he was born."
Walmona's Michael and Carolyn Doering moved to Coolah a little over 12 months ago from Truro, South Australia.
Mr Doering said "when the family partnership split, it gave us the opportunity to move over here".
"I've moved up with my wife and then my daughter and son-in-law are up here - Emily Ashman and Charlie Ashman," he said.
Walmona sold three of nine bulls at auction before three more sold afterward.
One pen of unjoined commercial heifers also sold for $1300.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Tamworth with Elite Livestock Auctions providing the online interface.
