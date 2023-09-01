I love walking round the garden after a holiday.
Returning from a fortnight in Queensland I was amazed at the changes - daffodils, hyacinths and snowflakes were in flower, my pink and white japonica was a picture and wattles filled the air with scent.
Winter roses (Helleborus sp.) are gorgeous this year, especially my numerous H. orientalis seedlings in shades of plum, pink, yellow and white.
I was thrilled to find a new seedling hiding under an old viburnum. Its greenish flowers are flecked crimson and held nearly upright on their stem so I can look them in the face. This is a great bonus, as a hellebore's large, buttercup shaped flowers normally hang upside down and you can't see their interiors, which are often beautifully streaked or freckled.
I was able to identify the treasure as an H. orientalis seedling by its leaves, which I'd failed to cut back last summer as I should have done, to let light through to the developing flowers. I've made a note to divide and replant it next autumn, nearer the front, it's too glamorous to be hiding itself under a viburnum.
Hellebores are beautiful ground covers for winter, flowering best in the filtered light of deciduous trees but also fine in sun, though mine wouldn't bloom in a deodar's dense shade. They're reasonably drought tolerant but like some irrigation in hot dry weather.
Euphorbias are another great late winter bloomer. Mrs Robb's Bonnet (E. robbiae) is perfect among purple and pink hellebores, it likes similar conditions, and its dark green, leathery leaves look exactly right beneath the brilliant limey flowers.
According to plant lover David Glenn of Lambley Nursery (www.lambley.com.au) Mrs Robb took this little knee-high euphorbia back to England from Turkey in her hat box in the early years of the last century, a fascinating insight into a different world. I've never known anyone who owned a hat box, let alone used it to collect plants.
Lots of bulbs had come into flower, including hyacinths that I've been planting out for years after they've finished flowering in the house.
This works only so long as you grow them indoors in soil rather than bulb fibre, plant them out with leaves and roots intact and feed with lots of compost.
The flowers are smaller than they are indoors but just as pretty and smell every bit as good, lovely among pale mauve crocuses and bright gold miniature daffodil, Tete a Tete.
Normally my pear trees are first to bloom in late winter but this year a plum has beaten them. Prunus x blireiana (five metres) has pale pink, single flowers and is an ideal small tree for a sunny corner.
