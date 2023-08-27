Australian and international research studies have noted correcting soil deficiencies with fertilisers like superphosphate, urea and mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) are typically responsible for crop yield responses of 30 to 50 per cent and pasture responses often over 100pc.
The world population of more than eight billion humans is highly dependent on fertiliser to meet food needs, as well as fabric needs such as cotton and wool.
While there are alternatives to conventional fertilisers, like animal manures and recycled waste products, there is not a sufficient number of them to go anywhere near meeting the world's crop and pasture requirements.
They need to be applied at far higher rates than products like MAP and urea to supply plants deficient of elements like phosphorus and nitrogen.
Soil health for a long time has been, and remains, a vital aspect of sound agriculture practice.
It also remains a major research issue and involves investigating fertiliser's impact, not just on productivity but also on soil health aspects such as organic carbon levels, bacteria and other soil life creatures such as earthworms.
As a general rule the higher soil is in organic matter - a major part of soil carbon - the richer the soil will be in biological activity.
That includes populations of fungi, bacteria, and species like earthworms.
High soil fertility is essential for increasing soil carbon, whether the fertiliser be conventional, or products like animal manure, including nitrogen via legumes, provided added at sufficient rates to supply required amounts of missing soil elements.
An example of how important good soil fertility is for good soil quality was the study undertaken by Dr Robert Banks.
A degraded sandy loam soil at Boggabri, in north west NSW, with poor quality native pasture was compared to productive tropical grass plus winter legume pasture.
Soil carbon doubled, increasing by over 30 tonnes per hectare.
Superphosphate was central to correcting sulphur and phosphorus deficiency.
Research has shown that there is no substitute for supplying required amounts of deficient nutrients to achieve given yield levels.
For example, if - via a reputable soil analysis - combined with projected crop or pasture yield, it was deemed important to apply 15 kilograms per hectare available phosphorus, it would then be important to use products with phosphorus in an available form at a sufficient rate to supply that amount of phosphorus.
A highly credible example of the need to apply fertiliser products at sufficient rates to match required deficiencies is a study recently undertaken on NSW southern tablelands Yass Local Land Services senior agronomist Fiona Leech.
Also part of the study was Dr Alan Richardson, CSIRO, and Dr Michael Kertesz, University of Sydney.
The research was published in CSIRO journal Crop and Pasture Science, Volume 70 12.
Pasture production was closely related to a product's ability to supply available phosphorus and sulphur with single superphosphate the standout product.
Soil health was no better for alternative products.
Rock phosphorus versus superphosphate is an example of needing to ensure fertilisers contain required elements in an available form.
Rock phosphate, as an example, mainly have good phosphorus content but most of it is in an unavailable form for most environments.
Superphosphate, patented well over 150 years ago, has two big advantages over rock phosphate.
Its phosphorus content has been converted to a highly available form because of treatment with sulphuric acid.
Unlike rock phosphate it also has a good level of available sulphur, commonly just as important as phosphorus.
Research also supports soils being capable of building up in elements like sulphur and phosphorus, commonly in combination with increased organic matter in well-managed long term pastures.
Our own property, like thousands of others, is an example and no longer requires annual topdressing to correct a once highly sulphur and phosphorus deficient property.
Soil testing provides a good guide to when fertiliser is again required.
A major part of sustainable cropping and pastures is also the inclusion of legume crops and pasture species.
They can supply a considerable amount of crop or pasture nitrogen needs.
And finally, note the drastic example of Sri Lanka.
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned synthetic fertiliser imports practically overnight, forcing Sri Lanka's millions of farmers to go organic.
It proved disastrous, as a group of Sri Lankan scientists and agriculture experts had warned.
Next week: Plan now for St John's Wort spring and summer control program.
Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact 0428 752 149.
