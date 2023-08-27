The Land
Down To Earth with Bob Freebairn: Fertiliser key to feeding the world

By Bob Freebairn
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:03am, first published 5:00am
Australian and international research studies have noted correcting soil deficiencies with fertilisers like superphosphate, urea and mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) are typically responsible for crop yield responses of 30 to 50 per cent and pasture responses often over 100pc.

