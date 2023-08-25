A total of 1200 head were yarded at the Forbes store sale which predominately attracted local buyers from the West Wylong, Condobolin and Forbes area.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell agent Hugh Dobell, Forbes, said the quality of the sale was average with some decently bred cattle in lighter condition.
"The sale slipped a few hundred dollars compared to last month but that was expected as there is still a lot of talk of dryer weather," he said.
"Most of the blacks in the 280 to 340 kilogram weight range made around 300 cents per kilogram but when it come to the colours or crossbred, it pulled back to 220c/kg and 240c/kg.
"The best of the well bred and black heifers made around the 240c/kg mark but again was quick to drop to 180c/kg for crossbred and coloured cattle.
"The cows and calves made fat value with a little bit extra for the calf as majority sold from $1000 to around $1500."
Weaner steers sold from $600 to a top of $900, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $500 to $700.
Yearling steers sold to $1050 and yearling heifers hit $1000.
Cows attracted bids from $400 to $900.
Cows with calves sold from $400 to a top of $1540, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $470 to $885.
Topping the sale was a pen of five Limousin cow with calves, 600kg, with calves sired by a Starrs Limousin bull and cows station mated to a Dalwhinnie Angus bull for $1540.
SMR Kelly and PM McConnell, sold a pen of seven Angus cross steers, 352kg, for $1050. The same vendor also sold five Hereford steers, 370kg, for $980.
Mark Leighton, Condobolin, sold nine Angus cross Shorthorn steers, 320kg, for $810.
Paul Williamson, Condobolin, also sold 16 Angus steers, 305kg, with Crosby Angus blood for $940 a head.
Hat Creek Cattle Co, Condobolin, sold a pen of 26 Brahman steers, 217kg, for $200.
CC Francis sons, Forbes, sold ten Angus cross Shorthorn heifers, 313kg, with Moogenilla blood for $670. The same vendor also sold a pen of 15 Shorthorn heifers, 316kg, with Weebollabolla blood for $600/h.
D Gorman, Forbes, sold 15 black baldy heifers, 284kg, for $670 and a pen of five Angus heifers, 267kg, for $570.
Penman and Lavender, Waroo, sold a pen of five Murray Grey heifers, 534kg, for $1000/h as well as two further Murray Grey heifers, 377kg, for $700.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.