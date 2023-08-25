The Land
Negotiations continue on well watered Narromine cattle country

By Mark Phelps
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Belmont is a very well located 1206 hectare grazing property located about 20km south east of Narromine. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the 1206 hectare (2980 acre) Narromine property Belmont, after it was passed in at auction for $3 million.

