Bannaby Angus increased their average from last year as a packed shed full of buyers chased bulls with strong growth figures.
At Bannaby's on property sale at Taralga on Friday a total of 70 bulls were on offer and at the fall of the hammer 67 sold to a top of $22,000 and an average of $9687.
All three remaining lots were sold immediately following the auction.
Bannaby Angus stud principal Keith Kerridge said he could honestly say they were the best line up of bulls he has ever had.
Mr Kerridge said due to the wet weather last year the bulls presented better this year and they had also changed their methods by sending their bulls at weaning to the second property at Bendick Murrell, near Young.
"They have done really well at Bendick Murrell," he said.
"You can really see their full potential."
Mr Kerridge said they had been on good pastures, oats and a bit of hay at the second property.
"They have really turned a corner being away from the cold at Taralga," he said.
Mr Kerridge said he was happy with the sale results.
"The average was up on last year which is a big positive for us," he said.
The top-priced bull was Bannaby Berkley S106, sired by Bannaby Berkley M114 and out of Bannaby Bara M237, sold to Milson Family Partnership, Goulburn, for $22,000.
The two-year-old bull ranked in the top five per cent for 600 day growth, mature cow weight (MCW) and days to calving (DTC) and top 10pc for 200 day growth and carcase weight (CW).
Mr Kerridge said he was definitely an outstanding bull and the heaviest of the catalogue at 1030 kilograms.
"For the last six months it has been clear he would be the top lot," he said.
"It was pleasing he was out of a homebred bull."
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien Stud Stock, Wagga, taking bids.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Full report to come.
