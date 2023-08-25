Another new Varroa detection near Griffith

The Department of Primary Industries tracing has uncovered a new Varroa mite infestation in beehives recently moved from Kempsey to Nericon in the Riverina region.
DPI Chief Plant Protection Officer Shane Hetherington said NSW DPI had expedited surveillance on all hives recently moved from the Kempsey region, and this new detection was confirmed by an entomologist on the ground.
"This infestation, near Griffith, is just north west of the Euroley infestation discovered yesterday, and I really have to commend the speed at which ground crews are working to understand where this destructive mite has spread," he said.
"The new detection at Nericon has clear links to the Kempsey Emergency Eradication Zone area which we've been able to track through the movement declaration process, again showing the importance of compliance in the movement of hives process.
"We are confident we know where these hives are, and that our work is fast discovering any mites that have travelled with the hives."
The DPI will immediately establish emergency eradication and emergency surveillance zones around the site, under a new Biosecurity Emergency Order to be published today. This new detection in addition to five detections in the Kempsey Eradication Zone brings the total number of infested premises to 221.
Dr Hetherington said the news of further sites in the Southern region was not unexpected, given the rapidly developing situation in Kempsey.
"We are continuing our work on Kempsey surveillance, at the same time as tracing and containing any of the other movements out of the area," Dr Hetherington said.
"DPI is working with the local industry to identify potential solutions to get hives off almond orchards and onto other crops.
DPI recognises there are now a significant number of hives impacted by these red and purple zones, however, we ask the industry to remain patient while we gather further surveillance data over this weekend because of this new detection."
Hive locations and alcohol wash results must be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
For more information visit: www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
