Riverina Varroa mite cluster continues to spread

Updated August 25 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:25pm
Another new Varroa detection near Griffith
Another new Varroa detection near Griffith

The Department of Primary Industries tracing has uncovered a new Varroa mite infestation in beehives recently moved from Kempsey to Nericon in the Riverina region.

