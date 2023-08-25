Online bidders played a pivotal role at the annual Royalla Shorthorn sale with more than a third of the lots sold through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Overall 23 of 41 bulls sold under the hammer to a top of $11,000 to average $6,934 while 50 of 50 semen straws sold to a top of $500 to average $250.
The top priced bull, Royalla Abbott JSNS309, was purchased by Peter Stuckey, Homesworth, Murtonga Pastoral Co, Condobolin for $11,000.
Sired by Weebollabolla K315 and out of Royalla AB67 SFA, the 24-month-old bull weighed 872 kilograms with a raw data scan of 42 centimetres for scrotal circumference, 9 millimetres for rump fat, 6 mm for rib fat, 120 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, 5.4 per cent for intramuscular fat and a fleck score of 4.
Mr Stuckey owns a 350 head shorthorn breeding herd and said that he was chasing a thick muscly bull with good doability.
"He is just a good doing bull with great thickness and muscle pattern," he said.
"The bull will go straight over my maiden cows, as our heifers all go to Angus bulls for their first calves then Shorthorn after that."
In the females, 3 of 7 heifers sold to a top of $10,000 to average $6,000 and 8 of 8 embryos sold to a top of $1,600 to average $1,350.
Topping the females was Royalla Isobel JSNT142, which was purchased by Jeff Doolan, Crystal Clear Shorthorns, Glenfield, for $10,000.
Sired by Byland Flash 9U106 and out Royalla Isobel JSNT142 the 16-month-old heifer weighed 489kg and recorded a raw data scan of 79sq/cm for EMA, 7.8pc for IMF, 6mm for rib fat, 10mm for rump and fleck score of 5.
Jeff Doolan said he purchased the heifer for his 14-year-old daughter Brooke who has started her own stud Crystal Clear Shorthorns.
"Brooke already owned the half sister of Royalla Isobel and she wanted to buy another one sired by Byland Flash," he said.
"The heifer has a nice colour but also a great sire and her IGS figures stack up really well.
"Brooke loves the heifer shows and she is really keen to breed something to show in the future, it is her passion."
Stud principal Nicholas Job said he was a little disappointed with the sale but appreciated the support of return buyers.
"Where a lot of our bulls go are in areas that aren't in good seasonal conditions at the moment, however it was really good to see one of our females sell to a young stud," he said.
"We're breeding for cattle that are run on a grass space situation without any grain and minimal inputs so they can survive and thrive.
"The top priced bull is a very good all round bull with well balanced sirey outlook who has bred really well."
In total, 14 lots sold online through Elite Livestock Auctions to a various number of bidders topping at $9,000 for Royalla Arabanoo JSNS222 purchased by a buyer in Quilpie, Queensland.
Futurity Pastoral, Baradine, also purchased 10 straws of Byland Flash 9U106 semen for $500 each as well as 10 straws of Royalla Benefactor T214 semen for $200 each.
Rowandene Pastoral Company, Arkell, purchased three bulls to average $6,500.
Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Lyndurst, purchased one heifer for $5,000 and four Marellan Yeoval Eagle embryos for $1100 each.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co with Luke Whitty, Forbes, as auctioneer. Elite Livestock Auctions provided the online interface.
