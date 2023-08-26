One of the longest operating Angus studs in Australia, Milong Angus, Young, held their on-property bull sale on Friday, reaching a top of $10,000.
Milong Squire topped the sale being purchased from an undisclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus, from Scone.
The 23 month-old Raff Jumbuck J125 son, was described in the catalogue as being a larger, thick, deep bull, with exceptional temperament and soft skin.
Being one of the last Jumbuck J125 sons offered by the stud, he showed above breed average estimated breeding values for mature cow weight with a figure of +102 and also retail beef yield value of +0.6.
Stud principal William Day, said that the Squire S124, was a good all round bull, with his father breeding well for the program.
"His a good all round bull, suit cows, heifers and thats what you want in the whole herd really," Mr Day said.
"Not just a heifer bull but a bull to do everything."
There were several second top priced bulls, one being Milong Smurf S92, purchased by Oakey Holdings Pty Ltd, Borambola for $8000.
Displaying rib and rump EBVs of +0.6 and +0.5, the Ascot Hallmark H147 son was described as showing traits of his sire with exceptional feet and showing true to type.
Oakey Holdings also bought Milong Suede S121 for $6000.
The volume buyer for the sale was M Davidson Trading Company, Young, who brought five bulls to a top of $7000 to average $6400.
William Day, Milong Angus, said he was happy with the way the bulls presented and the performance of the bulls, with the bulls that sold, selling well.
The overall clearance for the sale was 48 per cent, to average $6708.
Two bulls were sold post sale for $6000 each.
The helmsman sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Wagga Wagga, with John Settree instructing the sale, while being interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
