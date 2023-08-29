Don Dunlop, Gloucester, bought the top-priced Petandra bull, Petandra Fireball S25, sired by GAR Sure Fire 6404. It had a Breedplan estimated breeding value (EBV) birthweight (BW) of +3.3 with good data for growth, including +63 for 200-day growth, +106 for 400-day and +143 for 600-day growth. It also carried good data for carcase traits, including a +14.8 for estimated eye muscle area and a +5.2 for intramuscular fat.