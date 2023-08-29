The Land
Home/News

Four Angus bulls sold to the equal top price of $10,000,

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus bulls were the most sought-after breed at the James Gooch Agencies 20 Annual All Breeds Bull and Female sale at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.