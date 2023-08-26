The Land
Narranmore Angus sale dominated by repeat buyers

Andrew Norris
August 27 2023 - 9:00am
Duncan O'Leary, Narranmore Angus, Elong Elong, James Gibson, Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and buyer, Paul Tobin and his daughter, Ellie, 13, with their purchase, Narranmore S195.
Online bidding may have played less of a role at this year's Narranmore Angus bull sale at Elong Elong, on Friday, August 25, but that was still where the top-priced bid was knocked down.

