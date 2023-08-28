Market conditions reflected at Gloucester All Breeds female sale

Gloucester's all-breed female sale reflected the tightening market conditions and increased price pessimism.
A pen of three first-calf Angus cows offered by Matam Investments, Coolongolook, set an early price of $2400 and was bought by J and D Stidolph, Bulahdelah.
Matam Investments also sold a pen of seven Angus cows and calves that sold for the next best price of the day at $1350. The buyer was Mark and Ruth Johnson, Bowilla, Gloucester.
Hugh and Margaret Wilson, Bowman Farm, Gloucester, sold six four to six-year-old black baldy cows with calves at foot for $1300. Mr Wilson said he used Curracabark Herefords to breed his whiteface females, then joined to Skibo Angus bulls to produce the black-baldy cows with the added hybrid vigour.
PA Barnett, Mondrook sold six Angus cows and calves for $1300, with Drury Family Properties, from the Northern Rivers area, the buyers
Maureen Lowrey, Stroud, sold a pen of 16 Angus heifers for $625 each
Northern River Meats and Wingham Beef Exports were active on the rails, buying the larger proportion of the females on offer.
James Gooch said the young Angus heifers and calves sold well, given the conditions, but older cows were not keenly sought after.
"The local guys around here chasing young and black females," Mr Gooch said. "But the older females are not high on the list."
