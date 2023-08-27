Bulls from Barraba-based stud Ironbark Herefords are destined as far away as Tasmania following the on-property sale on Friday.
The stud offered a draft of 146 bulls and sold 96 at the fall of the hammer to an equal top-price of $16,000 and $8479 average.
Long term client, the Boland family of Nara Pastoral Holdings, Burnie, Tasmania, was one of the purchasers of a top priced lot, taking home the 20-month-old Ironbark N622 Black Hawk T170.
By Ironbark Black Hawk N622 and out of a HH Advance 1098 daughter, the 734-kilogram bull had scans of 6.5 per cent for intramuscular fat, 94 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and rump and rib fat of 14 millimetres and 9mm, respectively.
The bull also featured in the top 8pc of the breed for 600-day growth, with an estimated breeding value of +102.
The Bolands took home a total of 13 bulls to an average price of $9153.
The other equal top-priced bull was the Mawarra Daybreak son, Ironbark Daybreak S155, 890kgs, who was purchased by new client Stuart Larsson, Mara Seeds Pty Ltd, Mallanganee.
The 32-month-old had an EMA of 125sq/cm, IMF of 6.5pc and rump and rib fat scans of 14mm and 8mm.
Mr Larsson purchased a total of five bulls for a $10,600 average.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Nutrien and Hart Rural Agencies. The interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
Full report to come.
