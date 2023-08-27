Mug punters panic and sell at the bottom of the market and lock in their losses.
Given the performance of his portfolio over the past couple of weeks, the Punter is tempted to do just that, but has resisted.
Smarter ones start buying when everyone else is selling, and the Punter is also tempted to do that but he has no cash. With some reluctance, therefore, he has sold his shares in the fruit and vegetable heavyweight, Costa Group, (ASX code CGC), which at least puts $10,000 back in the bank.
It is terrible timing, in that the company has just released a trading update warning that there is some concern over late season-quality in the citrus sector, and softening demand for tomatoes.
Normally the Punter would be happy to hang in there, especially given that gross earnings for 2023 are still expected to be ahead of last year.
However, apart from his need for cash, the Punter is increasingly doubtful whether the non-binding bid of $3.50 a share for CGC by Paine Schwartz Partners will go ahead, at least at that price.
The mere prospect of the bid has been supporting CGC price somewhat. If PSP walk way, the Punter may put some patient money back into Costa.
He thought he was buying Elders (ELD) at or near its low when he paid $8.51 a pop back in March. Oops!
The shares have halved in price since December, and now sell for less than seven times earnings. Despite the recent downward revision in earnings guidance, ELD seems to be holding above the 12-month low of $6.
The Punter has placed a cheeky order for another 150 shares at $6.30, about 15c below the market price at the time of writing.
Some of his cash is provisionally earmarked for the share purchase plan offered by phosphate miner Centrex (CXM) and he has added Fertoz (FTZ) to his list of possible buys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.