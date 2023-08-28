There was an increase in number at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, for the monthly store sale last Friday, when agents yarded 578 cattle, described as "mixed quality", and which "sold to much stronger trends than the last store sale".
Nick Harton, Jim Hindmarsh Harton, Braidwood, thought the sale was better than expected compared with previous sale.
"The market was quite strong for the better quality cows with calves," Mr Harton said.
"Angus steers were also very strong at 320c/kg to 350c/kg, while the Angus heifers were dearer than expected.
"There was not a lot of interest in the coloured cattle."
Light weaner steers less than 200kg ranged from $450 to $500 a head. Medium weights to 280kg reached $1000 and the best supplied weight range 280kg to 330kg, $850 to $1080 averaging 328c/kg. Those over 330kg sold to $1100.
Light heifers made from $380 to $460 and medium weights $480 to $625 averaging 225c/kg. The run of composite steers to feed ranged from $890 to $1000 or 280c/kg to 302c/kg and the heifers $620 to $820.
Angus cows with first calf at foot reached $1730 and five-year-old Hereford cows with calf, depastured back to a bull reached $1400/unit.
The best presented steers, nine Angus and weighing 381kg sold on account G Barber and A Crago, Biala, for $1100, while FA Kelly Trust, Boorowa, sold 25 Angus steers weighing 274.8kg for $1000 and J Whitten sold 16 Angus steers weighing 369kg for $1090.
Other sales of steers included 13 Hereford cross weighing 278kg sold by R Hardy, for $720 and 13 Angus weighing 273kg sold by Pellegrino Holdings, for $780.
The best presented heifers, 16 Angus weighing 332kg sold for $680 on account Schlunke, Bowning, while Coots Creek Angus sold 31 Angus weighing 258kg for $625 and L Leihn, received $730 for six Speckle Park, weighing 355kg.
A and M Tarlinton sold six Hereford cows with calves for $1400, while the best presented cows, four Angus with calves sold for $1730 on behalf of V Dixon, Braidwood.
