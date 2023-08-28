The Land
Angus steers sell to $1100

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
The best presented cows award went to three Angus cows with calves that sold for $1730 by Nick Harton, Jim Hindmarsh Harton, Braidwood, on behalf of V Dixon, Braidwood. Photo: SELX Yass
There was an increase in number at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, for the monthly store sale last Friday, when agents yarded 578 cattle, described as "mixed quality", and which "sold to much stronger trends than the last store sale".

