New and repeat volume buyers step in on the action at Choice Angus bull sale, Pallal, with the sale topping at $15,000.
Chioce T209 topped the sale at $15,000 purchased by an undisclosed buyer.
The Sterling Pacific 904 son, weighed 640 kilograms at 14 months old, with 200, 400 day weights and carcase weight estimated breeding values of +60, +105 and +80 respectively, being in the top 15 per cent of the breed.
He was described in the catalogue as a stand out Sterling Pacific son with good bone, depth, and muscle shape, who had soft skin and was suited for cows and heifers.
The second top-priced bull for the sale was Choice T200 purchased by James and Sally Brazier, Dripstone.
The 14 month-old S Powerpoint WS 5503 son, scanned an eye muscle area of 95 cenitmetres squared, with rib and rump fat scans of 11 and 7 millimetres.
He showed EBV's of +2 for birth weight, along with +97 for 400 day weight and +108 for mature cow weight.
James and Sally Brazier also purchased Choice T208 for $7000.
There were multiple volume buyers throughout the sale, one being a new buyer for the stud, Olerra Station, Guyra, who purchased eight bulls to a top of $11,000 to average $8375.
Bobingah Farms Pty Ltd, Nimmitabel, who is a repeat client, purchased nine bulls for $6000 each.
Barham Pty Ltd, Molong, purchased four bulls with a top of $8000 to average $6500 and Wombianna Pty Ltd, Trangie, also brought four bulls to a top of $9000 to average $7500.
Choice Angus stud principal Rebecca Brazier said they were very pleased with the results considering the tougher seasonal conditions we are all facing at the present, with repeat and new clients supporting the sale well.
The overall clearance of the sale was 42 bulls sold of 67 offered with an average of $7547.
The sale was conducted by Elders Bathurst and interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
