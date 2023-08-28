The Land
Volume buyers stepped in at Choice Angus bull sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Top-priced bull of the sale, Choice T209, purchased for $15,000 by an undisclosed buyer. Photo supplied.
New and repeat volume buyers step in on the action at Choice Angus bull sale, Pallal, with the sale topping at $15,000.

