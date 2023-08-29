Bulls with good growth data were well sought after at the Highrent Angus online bull sale, Walcha, on Friday, reaching a top of $20,000.
Local purchasers supported the sale with Highrent Patriarch T126, claiming top-priced bull, selling for $20,000 to Tony Gaudron, Meadowback, Yarrowitch.
Patriarch T126, a 13 month-old son of the American sire, Tehama Petrairch F058, ranks within the top five per cent for seven estimated breeding values, with figures of +9.4 for direct calving ease, +66 for 200 weight, +127 for 400 day weight, +160 for mature cow weight, +1.1 scrotal size, -7.1 for days to calving and +91 for carcase weight.
The recommended heifer bull was also ranked in the top one pc for the breed for dollar indexes.
Mr Gaudron said, he thought Patriarch was a good bull, with the plan for him to go out and join heifers in October.
"His in the top 1 pc of the breed for most of his figures," Mr Gaudron said.
"So that and the fact that he was the right maturity pattern, well muscled, and structurally good."
Highrent Quarterback T188, was the second top-priced bull, selling for $17,000 to Don McRae, Loita Downs, Walcha.
The 13 month-old Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 son ,weighing 576 kilograms, with a 42 centimetre scrotal size, displayed good growth figures of +59 for 200 day weight, +106 for 400 day weight and +135 for 600 day weight.
He also showed a milk figure of +21, with an intramuscular fat value of +3.6.
There were two volume buyers for the sale, the first being Petali Pastoral Company, Walcha, who brought three bulls to a top of $9000, to average $8333.
The second one was, Neil and Jackie Dunn, Walcha, who also purchased three bulls to a top of $9000, with an average of $7000.
The clearance for the sale was 84 per cent, with an average of $9433.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Boultons Walcha, being held online on AuctionsPlus.
