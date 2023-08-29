Patriarch T126, a 13 month-old son of the American sire, Tehama Petrairch F058, ranks within the top five per cent for seven estimated breeding values, with figures of +9.4 for direct calving ease, +66 for 200 weight, +127 for 400 day weight, +160 for mature cow weight, +1.1 scrotal size, -7.1 for days to calving and +91 for carcase weight.