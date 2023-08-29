The Land
An American sired bull tops the sale for Highrent Angus

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
August 29 2023 - 11:00am
Top-priced bull Highrent Patriarch T126, purchased by Tony Gaudron, Meadowbank, Yarrowitch, for $20.000. Photo supplied.

Bulls with good growth data were well sought after at the Highrent Angus online bull sale, Walcha, on Friday, reaching a top of $20,000.

