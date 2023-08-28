The Land
Home/News

Broadwater crash sees one dead after ute collides with tree near Ballina

Updated August 28 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the state's north coast. File picture
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the state's north coast. File picture

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the North Coast on the morning of Monday, August 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.