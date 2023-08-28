A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the North Coast on the morning of Monday, August 28.
Just before 6am, emergency services were called to Broadwater Evans Head Road, Broadwater, about 30 kilometres south of Ballina, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Nissan Navara ute was reportedly travelling north when it collided with a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 61-year-old man - died at the scene.
Richmond police officers attended the scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
It comes after a man died on Friday following a motorcycle crash near Coonamble on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Baradine Road, Coonamble, just after 6pm on August 25 following reports a motorcycle had hit a kangaroo.
Orana Mid-Western police officers arrived to find a motorcycle had collided with a kangaroo before colliding with a ute.
The 44-year-old male rider was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
The driver of the ute was uninjured.
Police established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
