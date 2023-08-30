The Land
Is India the next grain market mover?

By Darcy Ingram, Awb Cargill
August 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Without a significant change to the current export landscape, local prices remain at risk of sitting stagnant or softening as Australia looks to become more export competitive.
While the northern feed markets continue to price at significant premiums, grain values in the south - particularly wheat - have been far more sedate despite plenty of fresh inputs to the grain news cycle lately.

