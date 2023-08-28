The Land
Eat more red meat: message for World Iron Awareness Week

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:56am, first published 6:55am
Consumers are being urged to up their red meat uptake this World Iron Awareness week.
Meat & Livestock Australia is spruiking the importance of red meat plays in a healthy diet to mark World Iron Awareness week.

