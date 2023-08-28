Strangford is an exceptional 780 hectare (1927 acre) farming enterprise, backed by quality soils and infrastructure in the heart of the NSW's Golden Triangle.
Offered by Lionel and Alaine Anderson after 44 years of ownership, the property features predominately brigalow/belah/box country with self-mulching black loam soils.
Stangford is well situated east of the Newell Highway, about 19km south west of Croppa Creek, 59km from Moree, and 92km south of Goondiwindi.
More than 70 per cent of the property is under cultivation.
Strangford has been leased during the past few years.
There is more than 1200 tonnes of silo storage including 800t of grain shed storage.
The balance of Strangford has natural grazing along the watercourse country.
The property also has good fencing suitable for cattle and a set of steel yards.
The well watered property also has four dams, a bore, and troughs.
Other structural improvements include a five bay machinery shed, and a workshop.
The four bedroom, two bathroom colonial style timber homestead has a pool and is set in a large mature garden.
There is also a one bedroom worker's cottage.
Strangford will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Goondiwindi on September 28.
